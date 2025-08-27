Upcoming fall community programs, workshops

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy will host community programs and workshops in September and October 2025 at the Van Scott Nature Reserve, located at 571 Perkins Pond Road, Beach Lake, Pa.

Saturday, Sept. 27 (2 p.m.-3 p.m.): Boundin’ Furbearers - Ever wonder about the difference between a red fox and a grey fox? Did you know that grey fox are the only member of the canine family that can climb trees? Do opossums really play dead? What is a fisher? Learn about many of the various furry animals that live in the woods around us. Space is limited and prior registration is requested. Event fee is $5 for Conservancy members or $10 for non-members; kids under 12 are free. This program is intended for all ages; children must be accompanied by an adult to attend.

Sunday, Oct. 12 (12.p.m.-2 p.m.): HOO Done It? - An exciting exploration into the world of owls where the mystery of whoo is responsible for the disappearance of Mrs. Hen will be solved. Was it one of the owls, or is another creature to blame? Put your investigation skills to the test. This program is intended for kids and families and will include a trail walk. Please wear closed-toe shoes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Fee for Conservancy members is $5 per adult and $2 per child; non-members is $10 for adult and $5 per child.

Friday, Oct. 24 (5 p.m.-7 p.m.): Bat-tacular Program with Optional Bat Walk - An engaging, hour-long talk about the world’s only flying mammal - the bat. Discover the different types of bats found in this area, learn about their fascinating behaviors, and find out what to do if you have bats in your home. We’ll also discuss the impact of White-nose syndrome and much more. After the presentation, join an optional walk through the Reserve (6-7 p.m.), where we’ll use a bat frequency reader to detect the bats around us. (Please note, seeing bats is not guaranteed.) For the walk, please be prepared to walk on sloped terrain, and wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that are comfortable for the weather. Flashlights are recommended. Fee is $5 for Conservancy members and $10 for non-members; kids under 12 are free. Advance registration is requested. Lecture is targeted to adults, but the walk is appropriate for all ages.

For program details and to register, log onto www.DelawareHighlands.org/events or call Education and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Morrow at (570) 226-3164 ext. 2.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy’s mission is to conserve the forests, farmland, clean waters, and wildlife habitat of the Upper Delaware River region for present and future generations and to foster environmental stewardship through community engagement.