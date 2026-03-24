Upper Delaware Council to host presentation on data centers

The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) will host a public presentation, “Data Centers in the Delaware River Basin – An Update”, on Tuesday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m., at the UDC’s 211 Bridge St., Narrowsburg office and by Zoom.

Amanda Khalil, a water resources scientist with the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), will be the virtual speaker.

The anticipated growth in data centers is of interest to the DRBC because water is essential to their operation. Many data centers directly use water for cooling, to prevent servers and other equipment from overheating, and most indirectly use water due to significant energy needs, where thermoelectric energy generation in turn requires water for cooling.

Khalil will provide an update on the DRBC technical staff’s efforts to track existing and proposed data centers within the Delaware River Basin to understand and manage their potential water resource implications.

Khalil spent the summer of 2023 as an intern with the DRBC, then joined the full-time staff in 2024 after completing her master’s in environmental science degree at Stockton University and working in private consulting.

The UDC’s monthly business meeting to follow will include reports from the Delaware River Basin Commission, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, National Park Service, and UDC Executive Director; discussion of old and new business; and public comments.

All UDC meetings are open to the public.

To request the Zoom link for remote participation, please contact UDC Administrative Support Stephanie Driscoll at stephanie@upperdelawarecouncil.org or (845) 252-3022.

Check www.upperdelawarecouncil.org or UDC social media pages for any meeting updates.