Virtual forest health program

What’s really going on in our forests? Find out on Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. when the Delaware Highlands Conservancy hosts “Bugs, Balance, and Biodiversity: The State of Our Forests.” The free program will be held virtually via Zoom.

Join Trevor Tochydlowski, Forest Specialist with Wayne Conservation District, and Michael Antonishak, Service Forester with the PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry for an in-depth look at the current state of Pennsylvania’s woodlands.

The program will explore how invasive pests, forest diseases, and wildlife dynamics affect forest health and resilience. Learn how forest management plans are used to maintain species diversity, improve habitat quality, and guide long-term stewardship. Landowners, nature enthusiasts, and curious community members alike will be equipped with knowledge and tools to better understand and care for the surrounding forests.

For program details and to register, call (570) 226-3164 ext. 2 or log onto https://shorturl.at/jQD50. Zoom meeting details will be emailed to registered attendees.

