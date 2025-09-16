Volunteer for area Senior Independence Program

Become part of the the Senior Independence Program, which promotes dignity, connection, and independence for seniors in the community. Volunteer opportunities include transportation, visits, wellness calls, grocery shopping assistance, phone call check-ins and more.

Training through Jewish Family Service (JFS) prepares volunteers to provide specific support to older adults. Volunteering is rewarding and flexible.

Pre-registration for upcoming virtual training events is required. Background checks and insurance while volunteering is provided.

JFS partners with the Office for the Aging to support older neighbors throughout Orange County. JFS is a recipient agency of Jewish Federation of Orange County and a member of National Volunteer Care giving Network.

To register for the training or for more information about services available for older neighbors throughout Orange County, contact The JFS Senior Independence Program by calling (845) 341-1173 or emailing volunteer@jfsorange.org.