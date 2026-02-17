Water plant upgrades completed

In keeping with its mission to provide the highest quality water of exceptional value, the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Milford has announced the successful completion of a wide-ranging set of upgrades to strengthen Milford’s water system, protect its public health, and ensure sustainable high quality drinking water for its ratepayers.

Over the past few years, the Authority has made significant investments modernizing aging infrastructure and improving system performance including a major upgrade to the water treatment plant, including the replacement of critical pumps originally installed in the 1990s. These new pumps were relocated to an above-ground location for easier access and maintenance and were designed with added redundancy to ensure maximum efficiency and reliable service even during equipment failures.

The Authority also added a second water storage tank, increasing system capacity by 150,000 gallons and providing critical backup capability. This added storage improves system resilience and ensures uninterrupted service during maintenance or emergency situations.

To further modernize operations, new infrastructure was installed to allow automated control of the water plant, following recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. These improvements enhance monitoring, efficiency, and operational reliability.

As part of the system upgrades, the Authority removed an obsolete and failed reservoir and completed the replacement of the final sections of aging transmission pipe. With this work finished, the Authority has now upgraded over 96% of its transmission system, reducing the risk of leaks and service disruptions.

The project also included landscaping of the treatment plant site, improving the appearance of the facility and blending it more naturally into the surrounding environment.

In addition to these infrastructure improvements, the Authority replaced an end-of-life service truck, which ensures staff have reliable equipment to respond quickly to maintenance needs and emergencies.

The MWA continues to perform lead/copper testing and monitoring of its test wells for contamination. It also works in partnership with PennDOT to protect the aquifer from winter salt spreading and summertime “routine” spraying of vegetation.

Looking ahead, the Authority has taken a proactive approach to long-term planning. Using an EPA grant, the Authority launched a comprehensive review of its infrastructure, operations, and financial planning in partnership with a professional consulting firm. This effort will help guide smart decision-making and responsible stewardship of ratepayer resources for years to come.

A generous land donation from the estate of Davis Chant added more than seven acres of land within the watershed to the Authority’s protected property, helping safeguard the community’s water supply and preserve this critical natural resource.

The Milford Masonic Lodge #344 also offered volunteer community service of painting the hydrants in the borough.

“These accomplishments reflect our commitment to providing safe, reliable water service while planning responsibly for the future,” the Municipal Authority said in a statement. “We thank our residents, partners, and supporters for their continued trust and support.”

The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Milford remains dedicated to protecting public health, maintaining high-quality infrastructure, and serving the community with transparency and care.

For more information, contact the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Milford.