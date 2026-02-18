Wayne Memorial partners with Adalyn Rose Foundation

Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) has established a partnership with the Adalyn Rose Foundation (ARF) in providing compassionate care and comfort to families during and after the loss of a child. ARF provides comprehensive and continuous support to families who have lost a baby at any time during pregnancy, infancy, or early childhood.

A dedication, in honor of Hudson John Yedinak, was held at WMH Friday, Feb. 6, along with gentle training for maternity staff, social workers, and chaplains. Hudson is the son of Katie and Cody Yedinak of Greentown and brother to 8-year-old Ella. He passed away shortly after birth last June.

In memory of Hudson, the family stocked a Remembrance Cart for WMH with meaningful items and resources for newly bereaved families to gently guide them in making memories with their babies. Families are often shocked and unprepared.

“I appreciated it so much,” Katie said. “Having a resource was, and still is, so helpful.”

The Remembrance Cart also includes Max’s Angel Closet with sleeper gowns, name plates and more for keepsakes. The cart will be maintained and stocked by ARF and the Yedinak family.

“We’re glad to be partnering with the Adalyn Rose Foundation,” said Mary Beth Dastalfo, Clinical Coordinator, New Beginnings Birthing Suites at WMH. “It will provide us with resources and guidance that we did not have in the past. The families we provide care for will definitely benefit from this partnership as well.”

For more information about ARF, log onto adalynrose.org

Photo: Katie, Cody, and Ella Yedinak with picture of Hudson John