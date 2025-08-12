‘Welcome to the Real World’ workshop

Educators, parents and caregivers, and others who wish to help youth explore career opportunities and financial planning can gain insight on learning techniques by attending an upcoming Penn State Extension workshop.

“Welcome to the Real World: Financial Skills for Youth” is a multi-part curriculum training taking place on Aug. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wayne County Park Street Complex, 648 West Park St. in Honesdale.

In this workshop, adult trainers will learn to use experiential learning techniques to help youth in grades 8-12 manage money and make informed life decisions based on a chosen career path. The program culminates in a simulation during which youth make a series of lifestyle and budget choices, grounded in their projected salary, similar to the decisions adults make daily.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience the simulation from the youth’s perspective. The workshop will also cover:

— Activities that help youth explore career opportunities and planning.

— Skills to support youth in managing their finances.

— Strategies to help youth create and balance a budget.

Space is limited, so preregistration is required by 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 17. The registration fee is $40. Teachers are eligible to receive Act 48 hours for attending.

More information is available at https://shorturl.at/2LiUH.