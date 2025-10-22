Winter Eagle Watch bus tours

Join the Delaware Highlands Conservancy for eagle-watching all winter long, including for 2026.

The Conservancy’s guided eagle-viewing bus tour is scheduled for select weekends in January and February. Learn from an expert guide and take a scenic drive on a heated bus throughout the Upper Delaware River region with stops at Eagle Observation Areas to look for and learn about bald eagles and their habitat.

Seats on trips are limited and advance reservations are required. The fee is $25 for Conservancy members, $35 for non-members and free for kids under 12. Tickets can be purchased online at https://shorturl.at/TJiUE or by calling (570) 226-3164 or (845) 583-1010. Reserve your space today 2026 winter trips on Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Feb. 7 and 14.

The trips commence at the Conservancy’s Winter Field Office at the Zane Grey Museum in Lackawaxen, Pa. and run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Snow dates for the trips are the Sundays immediately following. Check www.DelawareHighlands.org for the most up-to-date information. Refunds are not provided in the event of cancelled reservations or no-shows.

The Conservancy’s Winter Field Office inside the Zane Grey Museum at 135 Scenic Drive in Lackawaxen is provided by the National Park Service Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River and staffed by Conservancy volunteers. It is a center of information for visitors looking to learn more about viewing and protecting eagles. Visitors can pick up information about the bald eagle in the Upper Delaware River region, get maps and directions to eagle viewing locations, watch a short film, and view interpretive exhibits. The Visitor Center is staffed on Saturdays and Sundays in January and February, and open to visitors from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy has also partnered with the NPS and the New York State Department of Conservation to maintain well-marked Eagle Observation Areas open to the public. These viewing blinds are also staffed by Conservancy volunteers on weekends through the winter season, and visitors can look through binoculars and spotting scopes to see bald eagles in the wild. Log onto www.DelawareHighlands.org/Eagles for directions and information about eagle viewing on your own.

The Upper Delaware River region is one of the largest wintering habitats for eagles in the northeast United States because of abundant clean water and large, undisturbed stands of trees. Protected lands in Pike and Wayne Counties in Pennsylvania and Sullivan and Delaware Counties in NY provide a safe haven for these migratory birds, as well as breeding eagles that live here year-round.

The Conservancy’s mission is to conserve the forests, farmland, clean waters, and wildlife habitat of the Upper Delaware River region for present and future generations and to foster environmental stewardship through community engagement. For more information, log onto www.DelawareHighlands.org.