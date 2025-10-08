Dingman Township will host the annual Scarecrows in the Park event on Oct. 18. The free community day and evening event - this year called Zombie Night in the Park - runs from 2:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Dingman Township Park.

Families can enjoy food, vendors, live music, bounce houses, an illusionist, palm reading, face painting, free cotton candy, a puppet show, free pumpkins, a caricature artist, Trunk or Treat, crafts, a gaming lounge and more. The kiddos and parents can flaunt their creative costumes for a chance to win cash prizes. If the scary moves you, come and visit the House of the Dead and dance to the Spooky Sounds with DJ JuanDizimo.

The park is located at 679 Log Tavern Road. Log onto www.dingmantownship.org for more information.