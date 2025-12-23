3 games, 3 victories

If you stopped in Delaware Valley High School to watch basketball on Dec. 15, you were in for a real treat. There were three games on tap.

First up were the freshman boys against Pocono Mountain East, whose players were tall and very fast. They raced into a lead late in the game, but D.V. hung tough and tied it up in the end. In overtime D.V. had momentum and toughed out the victory 57-60.

Next up was junior varsity. Again, PME was tall and very fast. They pulled out to a first quarter lead of 8-4. DV then fell behind 12-4, but managed to close the gap to 18-17 at the half.

In the third quarter, they took charge and went up 25-32, staying tough to hanging on and won it 35-42. Speed and height could not win the game, so discipline and determination took the victory.

The varsity boys came to play. It was Delaware Valley’s game all the way as they jumped out to a 9-11 first quarter lead.

In the second period, frustration began to show and it almost came to blows. Tempers cooled but the D.V. team stayed hot and ended the half leading 17-31.

DV marched on for the rest of the game, up 25-47 in the third and moving on to win it 46-59.