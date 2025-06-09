Boys lacrosse team wraps a successful season

Time and again this spring, the Delaware Valley High School boys lacrosse was put to the test on the field.

What’s worth noting is that time and again, the Warriors responded by passing those tests on a consistent basis.

“Friday April 11 at Wyoming Seminary we won 20-6,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Jeff Krasulski said. “It was a tied after the first quarter and we shut out their offense from scoring again during the final 32 minutes of the game. Saturday April 26 against Minisink Valley our offense exploded. Minisink plays a high pressure defense and we thought we had advantages of attacking it and did in an 18-5 victory. The guys followed the game plan and exploited Minisink’s intensity.

“Wednesday April 30 in a game to determine the league championship, we won 12-5 at Scranton Prep. It was a tight game 6-5 going into the fourth quarter and you knew by the sideline reaction who was going to win the game. Prep had their heads down and we were upbeat, yelling, knowing that if we had the lead we were going to keep it and scored six unanswered goals the rest of the game. Our defense was the only team to hold Prep to under 10 goals during the regular season,” he added.

There was plenty of dependable leadership on the team this year.

“Junior Michael Iuzzolino stepped up this season, became a vocal leader at practice to keep the positivity going,’’ Krasulski said. “He also stepped up with big performances during our biggest games.

“Senior Luke Brazanskas changed roles this season and had an impressive season playing as a defensive middie. Luke’s drive and warrior spirit helped our defense perform their best.’’

Several student athletes on the roster improved in the sport on a regular basis.

“Junior Chris Devaney, a two-way middie for us, was able to make plays on offense and defense for the team, especially in the big games,’’ Krasulski said. “Junior Justin Estevez started his sophomore year at defense and was lock down typically guarding the lefty attack position. Long Stick Midfielder (LSM) Shaun Cannalley (junior) dominated this season taking out the other team’s best midfielder.’’

The Warriors posted a very impressive overall record of 17-2. They were District 2 AAA and Wyoming Valley Conference champions.

“Peyton LaRocco was First Team All-League attack and League Offensive Player of the Year,’’ Krasulski said. “LaRocco graduates shattering all offensive records at DV. Bryson Mackey was First Team All-League face off. Justin Estevez was First Team defense, Shaun Cannalley was First Team LSM, Noah Rabolli was Second Team attack and Jaxon Barbalich was Second Team midfield.’’

The good news is that the future for Delaware Valley boys lacrosse looks bright as well.

“We have a very talented group of juniors that are ready to lead the team,’’ Krasulski said. “Our sophomore and junior classes have a lot of talent and got some valuable experience throughout the season. Our incoming freshman class had an outstanding middle school season and guys that are ready to fill in key spots.’’