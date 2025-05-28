Boys volleyball semis

The district 2 AAA boys volleyball semi finals was played at Delaware Valley Highschool on Tuesday May 27.

Four teams qualified to play which required the playing of two games.

In the first game Number 2 seed Abington played Number 3 seed Wilkes Barre. Abington won three sets to Wilkes Barre’s one.

Wilkes Barre fought hard and pushed one set past the 25 point requirement to win. It is necessary to win by at least 2 points so Abington was forced to take the final set 28-26.

The other sets were all won by only 4 points so it was a battle all the way.

Top seed plays

The next game was Number one rated in the district, Delaware against Number four Wyoming Valley.

Delaware Valley did not have a difficult time of it taking 3 straight sets. The scoring was 25-17, 25-13 and finally 25-18.

The leaders were Luke Peereboom with 15 kills and Geno Gualandi with 13 kills. Both of them were dominate players in the game. However the whole team played a big part in the victory.

Now Delaware Valley will play Abington in the final to determine the district championship. Delaware Valley has won this in the previous two years so this would be three in a row should they win. Abington is a talented team and it is expected to be a nip and tuck battle.

The game will be at a neutral site of Scranton High School Gym at 5 p.m. Thursday.