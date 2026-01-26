DV boys fall to Scranton Prep

Delaware Valley had to endure a visit by Scranton Prep on Jan. 22. Prep is considered one of the very best teams in the Pocono area.

During the warm-up, they were looking good. Then once the game started, there was no doubt that they were good.

Not a tall team, Prep makes up for what they lacked in height with speed, disciplined play, good court management, crisp passing, and the ability to hit the open man.

They were also hitting baskets at will, making 3-pointers and layups all night long.

This game was lightning fast. Prep’s defense was smothering, forcing DV to take some desperation shots.

Other schools come into the DVHS gym and shoot like they are Steph Curry. It sure makes it hard on DV – but somehow the team usually manages to hold its own.

This was the case against Prep, however, as they basically were in control the entire game.

They jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead. By halftime, they were up 47-30. In the third quarter, they were up 67-45.

There was no miracle in this game for D.V., as they just couldn’t get control. They also missed a lot of shots. The pressure just proved too much as the game ended with Prep strutting out of the gym with a 77-58 victory.

For Prep, Packy Doherty was an absolute machine. He scored 29 points and seemed unstoppable.

For D.V., Tyler Lombardo scored 17 points and Trey Newton scored 16.

After the game, the parents said they were pleased with an 18-point loss because in their first meeting, Scranton Prep won by 30 and this was a considerable improvement.

D.V. has their work cut out for them as Abington Heights and Valley View are both still on the schedule. With 6 games left D.V. can still cement their mark on this season.

But no matter what, this has been a nice season, and they can still fatten their record with more wins.

The JV team also lost to Prep 53-43.