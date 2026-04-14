DV boys lacrosse beats Wyoming 17-14

The Delaware Valley High School Warriors took on the Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory Blue Knights at home on April 10.

Delaware Valley’s Mike Iuzzolino lead his team with five goals and one assist. Colin McGarvey contributed three goals and two assists of his own, while Chris Devaney scored three. Philip Leslie had two goals and one assist. Matt Morrotta and Riley Smith scored one a goal apiece, and Adam Myers contributed with four assists. Goalie Riley Smith made 13 saves to help secure the Warriors win.

Wyoming’s scoring was lead by Owen Stratmansky and TJ Rushner, who each scored four goals for the Blue Knights. Rushner also made three assists. Ronay Gupta had three goals. Will Sordoni had two goals and one assist. Ben Mauriello had one goal and one assist. Goalie David Ourmazdi made eight saves.