DV lacrosse beats Crestwood 6-5

On Friday, April 3, the Delaware Valley boys lacrosse team traveled to Crestwood High School.

Colin McGarvey lead the Warriors with three goals and one assist. Tyler Husejnovic scored two goals and Adam Meyer scored one, to give Delaware Valley the six they needed to edge out Crestwood. Meyer also has one assist, as didMike Iuzzolino and Chris Devaney. Goalie Riley Smith had eight saves.

The Comets kept it close with Kevin Schlude scoring three of the five goals for his team. Logan Lawson and Kieran Koons had one goal each. Lawson, Gianni Piccolotti, Allan Seifert and Cole Pugh had one assist each. Goalie Dylan Ballas made nine saves.

The final score was six to five, Delaware Valley High School.