DV tennis team finishes ‘impressive’ season

Through both victory and defeat, the Delaware Valley High School girls tennis program remained united and enthusiastic throughout the course of the 2025 season.

“The contests that standout as most impressive for our team was qualifying for Team Quarterfinals and Districts for both singles and doubles,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Amy Strickler said. “Qualifying for Team Quarterfinals was extremely important to us this year because we had lost so many seniors and so many starters from our previous year. You must be in the top eight teams of the District in order to qualify. Not only did we qualify, but we ended up being ranked No. 6 in the District. Although we lost our match in quarterfinals, our entire team fought hard. Our doubles teams both went into three sets and our singles played a tough match. We ended up qualifying for quarterfinals in singles Districts and doubles Districts so this was a major accomplishment for us. We had one starter return from last year which was Emma Strickler. She played first doubles though so she had no singles experience and the rest of the team had never started in a match. So, to have them get this far in the season I was really proud of them.’’

Strickler said that several student athletes on the roster stood up as leaders for the Warriors this year, including Emma Strickler, Josephine Lordi, Ruby Bailor and Kelsey Cassidy.

“They would lead us in different exercises and drills. They led by example in showing perseverance and strength. They supported the team and each other in their toughest moments. Ruby and Kelsey [helped lead] each of their doubles teams to several victories. You’d often hear Emma and Josie cheering for each other and others on the court showing their support,” she said.

The entire roster showed noticeable improvements as tennis players at every given opportunity.

“Emma Strickler, Josephine Lordi and Maya Spicer all showed big improvement in their consistency throughout the season. They grew strength in mental toughness as the season progressed which is very hard to do. “Meghan Haggerty, Ruby Bailor, Avarie Balough, Kelsey Cassidy and Kat Poletayeva all showed huge improvement in ball placement, in communicating with their doubles partners and just learning to play smarter not harder. Sophia Romeo, Joni Prinzing, Julie Hopper, Fiona Weimer and Bella Dillon also showed great improvement in their ground strokes, their match play and their techniques.’’

Delaware Valley captured six hard fought wins this recently concluded season.

“We had several tough losses at the beginning of our season and it would have been easy for them to give up, they did not though,’’ Strickler said. “They kept showing up and they continued to get better and better and face each new match with a fresh start and a clear head. To me, that speaks volumes for their character and I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.

“I am very optimistic for next season. Although we are very sad to lose our four seniors and will miss them very much, we have some amazing talent returning. They are committed to working hard in the off season and to putting the time in to help our team keep moving forward. I can’t wait to see what these girls can accomplish next.’’