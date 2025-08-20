DVHS Hall of Fame induction

The Delaware Valley High School Hall of Fame Committee announces its 2025 induction class.

Christopher Haas and Valerie Langberg Rofeberg will be inducted into the Academic/Professional wing while Tiffany Klebez Neill and Chris Horner will be inducted into the Athletic wing. Additionally, Mary Jane Seidenstricker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame’s Legacy wing, created in memory of the late Davis R. Chant, who was inducted into the DV Hall of Fame in 2014 and proudly served on its committee until the time of his passing in 2023.

The inductees will serve as honorary captains for Delaware Valley’s Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 27. The formal induction ceremony and banquet will be held at Milford’s historic Tom Quick Inn on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m.

Chris Haas is a 1984 graduate of Delaware Valley High School. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Pennsylvania as well as his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law. Haas is a Managing Director and Associate General Counsel at Bank of America and is the Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Structured Finance Association.

Valerie Langberg Rofeberg graduated from Delaware Valley High School in 2010 before attending Brown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and a Master of Science in Biostatistics. Rofeberg also began her professional career at Brown, working in the field of systematic review and meta-analysis. She works as a biostatistician at Boston’s Children’s Hospital in the Department of Cardiology.

Tiffany Klebez Neill is a 2001 Delaware Valley High School graduate whose field hockey career culminated in a District II Championship and numerous individual accolades at the conference, league, and state levels. Neill continued her academic and athletic career at Rutgers University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art History and Psychology while amassing multiple Player of the Year as well as Big East All-Academic honors.

Chris Horner is a 2009 graduate of Delaware Valley High School, where he earned All-State and All-Big School accolades while leading the football team on both offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Horner continued his academic and athletic career at Colgate University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a minor in Religion. He also excelled on the football field as a defensive lineman, earning All-League and Defensive MVP honors.

Mary Jane Seidenstricker is a graduate of Stroudsburg High School and East Stroudsburg University, where she earned a degree in Physical Education. She began a long and distinguished career at Delaware Valley as a physical education teacher, and later a special education teacher after earning an additional degree. Seidenstricker also coached field hockey and gymnastics but was an advocate for all student athletes and is responsible for helping establish women’s athletics at Delaware Valley.

Tickets for the Sept. 28 event are $70 for adults, $30 for ages 4-12 and are available online at www.dvsd.org/hof . The deadline for purchasing tickets is September 24.

For additional information, contact Dr. Jayson Pope at (570) 296-1827.