DVHS looks to pull out a win against Scranton Prep

The Delaware Valley High School team has now played three games against state top 25-rated teams. Unfortunately, all three of the contests wound up in their loss column.

Both Jersey Shore and McKeesport are in the top 15 while Central York - their most recent opponent - is ranked number eight. As expected, the game was a tough one. with a score of 46-21.

But DVHS did score 21 points against the #8 school in the state, which made for a good presentation as well as learning and team-building opportunities - especially against such tough competition.

Next up for the team is Scranton Prep. The game is scheduled to be played at Dunmore.

What can be expected from DVHS? Yards rushing by Mike Luzzolino (45.7). Passing touchdowns by Colon McGarvey (three). Trey Newton yards from passes (83.7) and total yards gained (190). Touchdowns scored (four by Newton and three by Justin Estevez). Tackles by Shaun Connalley (6.5).

Delaware Valley has the edge on paper, averaging 29 points per game to Scranton’s 17.

It should be a fun game to watch - and one that hopefully get D.V.H.S. on the winning track.