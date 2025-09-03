DVHS loses a close one against Jersey Shore

The local football is in full swing now as the Delaware Valley High School now has two games under its belt.

In the team’s first game against McKeesport, they were out-matched by a score of 51-24. McKeesport is a state powerhouse - ranked #14 - yet DVHS did score 24 points against them after traveling five hours to get to the field. That’s five hours less sleep plus a long drive to recover from.

And there is a side note: The DV freshman defeated Emmaus 18-0. It’s both a very nice win and a nice omen for the future.

The team’s second game was against Jersey Shore game. As DVHS has lost a lot of players over the last two years to graduation, it wasn’t a given as to how the team would respond.

Jersey Shore looked very good as they are well-coached and were well-prepared. Every player knew his assignment and was never out of place. The team was looking like they couldn’t be stopped as their passing and running both were flying high.

The half ended with J.S. up 28 to 14. DV managed a late touch down, but it seemed to be just for bragging rights as no one figured they would be able to catch up. But Delaware Valley had two fourth downs with two yards to go and converted both. They then scored a touchdown on a pass play.

The DV line had a hard time protecting the quarterback so he had to make his own plays. DVHS also had a beautiful long pass for a touchdown that was called back. This might have demoralized some teams but DV battled on and eventually got the score.

In the third quarter, DV looked a bit fatigued as they were missing tackles, missed interception opportunities, and made too many fouls.

In the meantime, J.S. was marching on. They went up 35-24 then 42-24 before DV put seven more on the score board. But then, something happened - they perked up and it became a different game, scoring again to close the deficit and bringing their total to 35 points. Shortly after, J.S. scored its final points of the game to make it 35-49.

DV drove down the field again and then their quarterback threw a pass that was caught for another touchdown bringing the score to 42-49 with about three-and-a-half minutes left in the game. Jersey Shore intended to run for first downs and run out the clock.

The DV defense crashed the Shore line on every play stopping the game with about two-and a half minutes to go they got the ball back and began driving down field.

They were stopped with about 9 yards on third down. They needed a nice pass, and the first one was dropped. Then on their final chance to tie this game, the second pass was dropped and the game was over.

It was as exciting as a football game can be. The stands were full to over fill with many standing by the fence to watch the game.

Next up for DV is Central York. They are also rated in the top 20 statewide, so another tough game should be expected - after another long ride.

If DVHS plays like Central York like they played Jersey Shore, they might very well bring home a victory.