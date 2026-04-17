DVHS soccer player Krystina Orby signs with Lock Haven University

Delaware Valley High School senior soccer player (forward) Krystina Orby has signed with Lock Haven University, a Division II school.

Orby was a captain on the team and was selected for the all-star team. In the league, she was recognized as a second team selection. At DV, she was also a member of the basketball team. Orby was a member of National Honor Society, SAAC, Student Council and FCCLA.

Orby plans to major in early childhood education at Lock Haven.

She is the daughter of Frank and Veronika Orby of Milford.