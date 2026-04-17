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DVHS soccer player Krystina Orby signs with Lock Haven University

Milford. Senior forward was a captain and member of the all-star team.

Milford /
| 17 Apr 2026 | 03:20
    <b>P</b>ictured (left to right: front row) – Leif-Erik (brother), Mrs. Veronika Orby, senior Krystina Orby and Mr. Frank Orby. (back row) – Eastern Pike soccer coach Derek Eversdyke, assistant coach Jeff Luhrs and head coach Kevin Quinn.
    Pictured (left to right: front row) – Leif-Erik (brother), Mrs. Veronika Orby, senior Krystina Orby and Mr. Frank Orby. (back row) – Eastern Pike soccer coach Derek Eversdyke, assistant coach Jeff Luhrs and head coach Kevin Quinn. ( Photo provided.)

Delaware Valley High School senior soccer player (forward) Krystina Orby has signed with Lock Haven University, a Division II school.

Orby was a captain on the team and was selected for the all-star team. In the league, she was recognized as a second team selection. At DV, she was also a member of the basketball team. Orby was a member of National Honor Society, SAAC, Student Council and FCCLA.

Orby plans to major in early childhood education at Lock Haven.

She is the daughter of Frank and Veronika Orby of Milford.