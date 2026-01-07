DVHS teams sail through holiday hoop opponents

The annual Milford Holiday Basketball Tournament is in the books and both the Delaware Valley girls and boys teams came out on top.

The girls defeated a very tough Newburgh team 51-61.

Krystina Orby was top scorer with 18 points. She was also named the Tournament Most Valuable Player. Brianna Waldron pumped in 16 points and Amanda Aragona hit for 12.

The first preliminary game for the boys was against Port Jervis. There is such a big rivalry between these two schools - called the River Rivalry since they are only separated by the Delaware River.

DV easily handled Port 27-61 - but Port is a good team, having been on a tear handing its N.Y. opponents steady defeats. They came in at 5-1 but DV was just too much for them though.

As a result of this victory, DV had to play the very qualified East Stroudsburg North in the Championship game. Delaware Valley was taking no prisoners and marched out to a 38-68 lead.

Delaware Valley has had a nice run so far, but the real meat and potatoes of their schedule is coming up for the rest of the season, with them facing Abington Heights, West Scranton, Wallenpaupack, Valley View, Scranton and North Pocono twice each before and finally facing Scranton Prep. This super tough line up will decide weather DV is the real deal or they’ve just having had light pickings so far.

They are talented enough and coached well enough that they will more then hold their own.