DVHS volleyball falls to Emmaus in state tournament

It was a big night at the Delaware Valley High School gym on Nov. 4 - and not because of Election Day.

The girls volleyball team was about to take on Emmaus in a state playoff. Anyone who knows Pennsylvania High School sports knows that Lehigh Valley-area schools put some really strong teams on the field in all sports. It was no different with the Emmaus Girls volleyball team. They were very talented to say the least, which made for an expectation of a really tough battle going down to the wire as both schools represented their districts.

But Emmaus totally dominated the day.

The first set was the kind of an expected squeaker. Emmaus took it in a tight battle by a score of 25-22. From that point on DVHS looked a little out of sync. Or maybe it was that Emmaus was just that good. It seemed that when Emmaus did a kill or even a soft fluff shot it was always to a location where there were not any D.V. players who could return the ball.

D.V. deserves credit. They weren’t always out of position, as they made a number of brilliant returns. But when Emmaus scored, they managed to hit those empty spots.

The second set was Emmaus 25 and D.V. 16. The third and final set went to Emmaus 25 to 13.

D.V. Just couldn’t get it going and it seemed like everything just went Emmaus’s way all night. No matter what, it seemed that it was not going to break for D.V. much at all.

But the support from the student body and the community was amazing. There was no place to park as the lot was filled to capacity and cars were on the grass or filling any spot that they could find.

Inside the gym it was pretty much standing room only. The bleachers were packed as many athletes from other sports there to cheer the team on. Of course there was the student body very vocal cheering section.

Why was there such great support? These athletes had a great year and they were an exceptional team. As well as their strong regular season, they won the District II class 4A championship for the 16th year in a row.

Congratulations, team. Hold your heads up high. You had a great season.