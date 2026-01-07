Girls, boys basketball lose at home to Abbington Heights

Delaware Valley High School basketball programs had a bad weekend, suffering defeats all the way around at the hands of Abington Heights.

The girls were smothered by a tough-to-accept score of 58-23 on Dec. 2.

The Junior Varsity boys lost 40-37 on Dec. 3 as Abington jumped out into what seemed like an insurmountable lead, but DV tied it up at 37 with time running out. Abington put in a three-point shot and DV didn’t have enough time to tie it up. Credit to Abington, as they were tall, talented and tough. DV battled as best as they could but the early lead was just too much to overcome.

The officials seemed to have missed a few muggings and when DV played defense or went for a loose ball, they were called for fouls but were knocked off of their feet as they were in the process of scoring and no foul was called. One official said he only calls a foul if he sees someone push in the back. It seemed to only apply when DV was fouled because fouls were called when DV was even near another player. Several times, the fans in the stands were in an uproar.

The varsity game was tough to watch. It seemed like DV was out of sorts as their usual super-high energy was anemic. Abbington Heights was making three-point shots seemingly uncontested. DV? Not so much.

There was too much standing around - to the point that their coach was telling them to attack the board and drive in layups. The only player that did attack was Trey Newton, He was able to score 30 points.

No matter what DV did, Abington answered with a three-point shot. Delaware Valley got close several times but every time they did, the 3-pointers rained down on them. If they had made half of their 3-pointers, they might have won this game.

Maybe in the rematch the DV team will find their usual energy and and spoil Abington Height’s home game.

Newton scored 30 points while Tyler Lombardo hit for 18. Sam Wood had 6 and and Colin McGarvey pulled in 7.