Girls lose, boys win in hoops

Delaware Valley girls basketball team suffered a loss to Scranton on Jan. 15. The final score was Scranton 64 and DV 46.

The bright spot was Amanda Aragona who pumped in 16 points. Josie Lordi added nine and Brianna Waldron scored six while Leah Bird and Jordan Dickerson each added five.

The boys entertained North Pocono on Jan. 20. North Pocono is considered a good team but not a great team. They however are capable of causing any team trouble and might even get some upsets in their resume. DV would get the victory, but that it would be a hard-earned one.

The shocker was that at halftime, North Pocono was up 37-31. They were shooting the lights out while DV seemed like they couldn’t buy a basket. At one point, Pocono led the game by 12 points. It looked like a lost cause for DV.

But DV seem to come alive as the game wares on, so after 3 quarters, DV actually held a slim one-point lead at 44-43.

Then the wheels fell off the N. Pocono cart and D.V. took charge, forcing errors like a thrown away inbounds pass which Trey Newton recovered to score while fouled. Trey then hit the foul shot to add injury to insult.

Tyler Lombardo made two nice drives, scoring on both. He then stole ls an inbound pass and took it for a layup.

DV went from looking like they were about to endure a drubbing to gaining a sweet victory at 70-57.