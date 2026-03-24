Lacrosse: Nazareth Area beats Delaware Valley 9-7

The Nazareth Area boys lacrosse team beat Delaware Valley 9-7 at a non-conference game held on the Warriors home field.

The Nazareth Blue Angels win was aided by senior Ryan Kane, who had two goals and one assist, junior Owen Hanzl with two goals and two assists, senior Aiden Reilly with one goal, senior Christian Funari with one goal and one assist and freshman Landan Weber and Sophomore Grady Wismer, who each had one assist. Junior Nathaniel Orlando had 13 saves as goalie.

Delaware Valley senior Tyler Husejnovic lead his team in goals with four, followed by senior Michael Iuzzolino with two. Junior Phillip Leslie Jr. scored one goal, while senior Colin McGarvey had one assist. Senior Riley Smith had 13 saves as goalie.