Tennis star signs with DeSales

Senior tennis player Noelle Holderith signed with DeSales University, Center Valley, a Division III school.

Holderith was Delaware Valley High School’s No. 1 singles player for three consecutive years and was a three-year captain of the team. She was selected to the All-Region team and was a Lackawanna League All-Star for two years. Holderith was a bronze medalist at singles districts and a two-time doubles districts silver medalist. She was a three-time MVP of the team.

In addition to her tennis, she is a member of Sources of Strength, peer inclusion intramurals, Odyssey of the Mind and National Honor Society and plans to major in finance at DeSales.

She is the daughter of Michael and Rebecca Holderith of Milford.

Pictured (left to right: front row) – Mr. Michael Holderith, senior Noelle Holderith and Mrs. Rebecca Holderith

(back row) – Head tennis coach Amy Strickler and previous coach Kevin Quinn