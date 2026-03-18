Wallenpaupack Area High School launches girls lacrosse program

Wallenpaupack Area High School has a new sports opportunity, varsity girls lacrosse. The 2026 season marks the program’s inaugural year.

The journey to varsity status began with the founding of Wallenpaupack Youth Lacrosse in 2022. Created to introduce and develop the sport locally, the youth program quickly became a valuable resource for young athletes, fostering skill development, teamwork, and a passion for lacrosse. After several successful seasons and growing participation numbers, the high school has officially approved the launch of a girls varsity program.

The team is set to take the field for their first game Wednesday March 18 against the Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack, with their first home tilt taking place Thursday March 26 as they host Crestwood. Many of the inaugural team members have spent years building their skills through Wallenpaupack Youth Lacrosse, making this milestone especially meaningful for the players, their families, and the community.

Leading the program in its first season will be Head Coach Matt McCormack, joined by Assistant Coach Colleen Barnett. McCormack brings extensive coaching experience across multiple sports, including football, softball, baseball, ice hockey, soccer, lacrosse, and cheerleading. His connection to lacrosse began when his son started playing at age five, inspiring him to get involved and help grow the sport for young athletes in the community.

Barnett brings a strong playing and coaching background to the program. She was a four-year varsity midfielder/defender at William Floyd High School (N.Y.) and travel program, Team91 Long Island, before becoming a four-year starter and three-year captain at Gardner-Webb University (N.C.). Barnett has continued to play competitively, winning two adult league championships in Charlotte, and has coached at the middle school and JV levels, most recently as the Head Coach for the Wallenpaupack Youth Lacrosse Junior High team. With the team’s schedule set, community members are encouraged to come out and support the Lady Buckhorns as they make history in their debut season.

The launch of girls varsity lacrosse represents more than just a new sport — it is a testament to the dedication of local families, coaches, and supporters who believed in creating new opportunities for student-athletes in the Wallenpaupack community.