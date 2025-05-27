America is lost

To the Editor:

“Independence - Where?”

We recently celebrated a cool and wet entry into Summer 2025 with Memorial Day. Next is our July 4, celebration of American Independence. In about a year, on July 2, 2026, our country celebrates 250 years of “independence”. Are we anymore independent today than 250 years ago? I seriously doubt it.

The birth of cancel culture, Karen type actions, government monitoring of personal emails and social media has eliminated our First Amendment rights. Our every spoken word, keystroke or maybe tee shirt can land us in police custody. One only has to say one misinterpreted item in a public setting and off to the interrogation room you guy. Bureaucrats use wellness checks, 302 warrants and soon in Pennslyvania, Red Flag Laws to rape you of your First Amendment status.

Our over zealous self proclaimed county mental health professionals and law enforcement must enjoy robbing us our Second Amendment. A mental health professional or cop can simply assume, and once again you are doomed. Yes, you lose another constitutional right. The 302 warrant process opened the door to the ultimate gun control via gun removal.

The third amendment discusses housing military in your home. Under our current extremist two party administrations, that may happen by Happy Birthday 250 America. What better way to cut national guard housing cost. Instead of housing foreign nation high school students, let us compel by law citizens to house national guardsmen. Heck, we may soon be at civil war, war with a foreign country on our homeland, or any combination of combat outside our front verve.

Well, the fourth amendment has been played with forever. Let us be honest, our police will search and seize at will our vehicles and our homes, or our school locker. Our constitution, let us admit, is deceased and maybe we should honor it next Memorial Day 2026. Then after that barbecue, let’s just forgo any expense for July 4, 2026. We are no longer, or maybe never were, independent.

We are owned by capitalism. We are in debt thanks to liberalism. We lost our constitution. Our America is now in the hands of the sickest Democrats and Republicans our country has ever encountered. Corruption, incompetence and extremism are the current values, traits and future of America.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township