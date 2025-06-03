Commissioners’ gaslighting

To the Editor:

Gaslighting is where a person or group intentionally undermines a person’s perception of reality, making them question their own sanity, memory, or intuition. It’s a psychological manipulation tactic used in abusive relationships to gain power and control over the victim. They tell you that “you are over-reacting” or “that never happened.” They even may state “I never said that” or “you are lying” and the common used “you are too sensitive.”

If you have the courage, just read some interactions between our three Pike County Commissioners and see this theme of gaslighting. You, as the public, may want to publicly comment on hate toward a specific group. Pow, one or more of the elected start using those psychological manipulation phrases.

Publicly you are framed as insane, losing your memory or your intuition (intelligence) is off the mark.

Whether Republican or Democrat, our three Pike Commissioners are expert Gaslighters. We should label them Pike Gas and Light. I can hear them now: “Pow, you are too sensitive and over reacting.” Just think of how devoted they are to Mental Health. In May, they waited until the month was half over before proclaiming it as Mental Health Month. Then, as they proclaimed the month, they over focused on the youth versus noting veterans or our elders.

It is the same with the topic of hate in Pike. Our County Commissioners once again say “Pow, you are over reacting or lying, and I never said that.”

We don’t need more lights on Broad Street for public safety. We have gaslights right in the County Administration Building.

Our Pike voters keep voting in the worse of the worse. Interesting how our county Democrats protests frequently about our Republican President. Yet, no one protests about any of our County Triad. A local biker and tactical firearm trainer once told me locals fear discussing county politics. Locals fear the possible retaliation of county leaders against opposing local businesses and residents. Pow, so that is what happened to a certain someone.

Gaslighting and our true independence as a Pike County resident is one good topic to address. Opposing views are destroyed in our County. Public commenting is highly dangerous, thanks to the accepted local culture. Pow, maybe this letter may get someone gaslighted or maybe tar and feathered.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township