Letter to the editor: Be kind to animals

It’s funny how our government held a big press conference for National Ice Cream Day, with officials praising ice cream like it’s a health food. They don’t mention how the saturated fat and sugar fit into RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” plan. Instead, they celebrated removing oil-based dyes from food. Maybe the food dye lobby isn’t as generous with campaign contributions as dairy.

As a concerned citizen, I can’t help but think about the cows — gentle mothers whose babies are taken so we can have their milk turned into ice cream and other dairy products. The good news? We don’t need to choose between enjoying ice cream and being kind to animals. There are countless plant-based ice cream options that are better for your health, better for the planet, and — best of all — they don’t harm animals.

Monty Pendergrass

Milford