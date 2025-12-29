Letter to the Editor: Be yourself, Pike County

To the Editor:

Be your own person. Stand alone if you have to. Let go of the need to say yes to others, just to be accepted. Accept yourself versus what others think of you.

A Pike Commissioner may think of you as a harasser for speaking your mind. A Pike Commissioner’s daughter may call your home and insult you. A Milford resident may tell the National Records Center they are your family and you are deceased to get your military records. A former Milford Township Supervisor may tell his Facebook group to screenshot your every post.

You may be called deranged for your political views. You may be branded a Fascist for your social beliefs. You may lose friendships for your views being different than theirs. You may one day see yourself standing alone.

Self-awareness is a good thing. Abraham Maslow also taught us self-actualization. We need to live and become the person of our highest potential. Pike, in many ways, is full of clones who are not themselves yet just one mob mentality.

The Pike mentality, like most of America today, is one-sidedness fueled by hate and zero acceptance of another’s view. We enter our 250 year as a country still focused on the majority rules versus individual voice and rights. In a way as an individual we have no rights. There is only majority rule.

We need, in 2026, to regain our singular voice and rights. We need to remove mob mentality. We need self actualization. We need to stand strong independent and as individuals. Pike needs strong individuals versus one angry mob.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township