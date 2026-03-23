Letter to the Editor: Board is the issue, not former director

It seems the information in this article is in stark contrast to what was stated by the board at the special meeting held on March 4.



“After helping the library achieve numerous strategic goals, Curran Koehler is leaving the Port Jervis Library as Director. Mr. Koehler is taking time to be with family while he seeks out a new opportunity with fresh challenges. After several notable initiatives as directed by the Board and achieved by Mr. Koehler, we agreed it was time for a transition. We have appreciated Curran’s commitment, energy, and service to our community. The innovations and services he took the lead on will be helping our community for many years to come.”

If there has been any failure at the library it has been the continued failure of the board to the public it serves. What’s going on behind the curtain that we’ve paid out the contract of our last two directors and sent them off with an agreement not to talk? Our legal expenses increase and exceed the budget cap every year while books and programing lag behind. Are we a library or a law firm? If there’s anyone that deserves to go, it’s the members on the board of trustees who seem to have forgotten they serve the public and not their inflated egos.

Daniel Schaaf

Sparrowbush, N.Y.