Letter to the Editor: Call for video recording council meetings

Milford’s Borough Council is considering a proposal to livestream their regular and workshop meetings and post the recordings to the Borough website. I brought this up several times when I was mayor, but there were councilmembers who objected and it never passed.

Video recording meetings will heighten civic engagement, increase transparency and foster greater trust in local government. It also will help hold elected officials accountable and reduce the influence of “backroom” dealmaking.

It has always been a mystery to me why some councilmembers have opposed this common sense measure in the past. What are they afraid of?

Sean Strub

Milford Borough