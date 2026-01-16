Letter to the Editor: Caring or controlling?

To the Editor:

We read articles about mental health, police holiday DUI/DWI checks, and restoring stars or enjoying music. Those, in authority positions, cite they are caring for us. Many of us, like gun enthusiasts, view elected officials’ actions as controlling. In school or business, our superiors criticize us with care or just to control.

We admit our elders into nursing homes. We say we care about them. Yet, we are honestly controlling their final years’ environment. We tell friends or family their flaws. We truly are just trying to control them so they conform to our demand.

Every traffic ticket is not the cop caring, it is to control your driving behavior. The Carbon Monroe Pike Mental Health Services is totally about control, often punitive, you versus anything caring. The federal government is controlling the Knob property versus caring about a community. One Pike Commissioner is all about control, while another is full of caring.

I criticize our local elected. I care about the community, yet, believe we need to control our too long-term elected dictators. If every Pike resident cared about their neighbor, they would control municipal and county government activity.

It is better to lose those who seek to control you. If you care about Pike, critique government actions. Use your votes and public meeting presence to control the draconian, dictatorial and authoritarian or possibly corrupt government. They are the ones who rarely if ever care about you as an individual, citizen, taxpayer, voter or even human.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township