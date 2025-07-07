Letter to the editor: ‘Declaration of our identity’

I commend Mr. Petrick, Esq. for his cogent article, “Independence and the 1783 Project.” While it is a historical fact that the Treaty of Paris officially ended the Revolutionary War in 1783, it is July 4, 1776 that philosophically marks the birth of the United States, and that is the key.

Yes, there was a war to win. However, the Declaration of Independence, unique in history to that point, boldly proclaimed the colonies’ separation from British rule and articulated the founding ideals of liberty, equality, and self-governance.

The significance of celebrating July 4th lies not in the war’s conclusion but in the declaration of our identity.

Celebrating July 4th honors the ideals that define us — not just the outcome of war, but the birth of a radical experiment in democracy. It reminds us of the power of conviction, the value of freedom, and the enduring strength of the American spirit.

Mr. Petrick is, dare I say, legally correct that without victory and the Treaty of Paris there would be no United Sates of America to celebrate. But as Mr. Petrick might say in his line of work, given that we won, ‘His argument about 1783 is moot.’

Matthew Green

Monroe