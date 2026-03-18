Letter to the Editor: Director should not have been paid out

I just read the article on the Port Jervis library director [Curran Koehler] being fired and had some feedback:

The board could terminate his contract as the former director breached his contract multiple times. The problem being that the board also had problematic behavior that could be brought up in court and so they decided to pay him out instead. How do I know? I was illegally fired from there and I was the main impetus in his firing.

The reason for my firing was retaliation. In fact, I was never given a hearing as a public servant and was never given a reason for my firing.

Both the board and the former director ignored all my FOIL requests and had problematic behavior throughout my tenure there.

The board spent tens of thousands of dollars investigating me after I sat in on one of their illegal meetings. When the director refused to fire me on their behalf, the board tried to get rid of him. In fact they tried to remove him before; After much public backlash, they extended his contract for one year.

Unfortunately the former director became more and more problematic until the final straw was him calling the police on a yoga class being attended by seniors.

His contract should not have been paid out.

Idriz Miftari

Port Jervis