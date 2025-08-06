Letter to the Editor: Eliminate the early endorsement process

To the Editor:

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania (PA GOP) Committee endorsement of candidates is where individuals elected to committee positions decide what candidates will be endorsed and which of them will be rejected. Before you say this is the way it has always been done, that doesn’t mean it is right. And before you say it isn’t broken so we need not fix it, we would beg to differ, because it is very broken, if not corrupt!

It is one thing to endorse the candidate you think will fulfil the requirements; however, it is another thing to intentionally hide, suppress, restrict and silence candidates for the same position in your same political party, that you did not endorse.

We the People are no longer remaining silent about this. The voting public needs to be informed. Hiding the opposition’s name is cowardly and shows weakness in the supposed strength of their own endorsed candidates. There are principles, matters of integrity, and ethical conduct. The PA GOP wants to do endorsements nine months before the Primary. We don’t need a nanny party to tell us who to vote for.

Forget the same old politics, let’s seek truth and complete transparency in our elections and let the voting public make informed decisions. This is especially important as we consider upcoming candidates for the position of Governor for 2026.

Ernie Springer

Willow Street, Pa.