Letter to the Editor: Endorsing Candace Mahala for mayor

I would like to publicly announce, on a personal, as well a business level, that I’m honored to endorse Candace Mahala to be our next mayor in our wonderful town of Milford, Pa.

She brings so many great assets to represent us: education, career experience, enthusiasm, and love for our town.

I’ve had the great pleasure to see her blossom from a young student, along with my children, to a great example of a mother, wife, and career woman.

She is one of the best people our town has to offer. I want to offer my support, as well as thank her and her family as she takes the next steps to becoming our next mayor.

William Rosado

Milford, Pa.