Letter to the Editor: Honor the Constitution and the Bill of Rights

To the Editor:

I was glad to see Assemblyman Karl Brabenec’s letter celebrating the Constitution and Bill of Rights, documents certainly worthy of celebration. On a recent trip to D.C., I was thrilled to see the originals in the National Archives.

However, please note that President Trump and his administration have no respect for those documents. Instead, they are undermining them at a rapid rate.

When the president says that anyone in the media who criticizes him should be fired, makes sure that happens, and threatens to do the same to others, we have lost our free speech. When the attorney general of the United States does not know what speech is protected by the Constitution, we are in deep trouble. When this regime ignores due process, guaranteed under the Constitution to everyone in this nation, we have lost our way. Both incompetence and deliberate sabotage of our American rights pose a danger to us all.

So yes, let’s celebrate our founding documents, but let’s also demand that our elected government respect and uphold them. Right now, that is not happening.

I hope that all citizens and politicians of both parties will stand up and resist these un-American actions. No kings in America.

Mary Makofske

Warwick