Letter to the Editor: House or field independence?

It was Malcolm X, in 1963, speaking about house versus field negroes.

The house negro did all to protect their master. They did so for their own desire to live in a new house with good food and fine clothes. Whereas, the field negro hated their master. They live in huts, ate leftovers and got whipped and or impregnated by their master. We have, realized in 2025, that we are still house or field negro.

The feudal system of Europe and Asia, the caste system of India, and varied economic and social deviations over the years, all had view of that house versus field negro. We are at that intersection of natural resource loss and the loss of government tax revenue to sustain the elected’s mansions, palaces and future retirement annuities. So, our masters in the house now must keep both the house and field slaves in check. Well, our masters, the elected, have that covered.

Our masters are using every government tool in their arsenal. They, the elected masters, are even creating new tools and rules. The house negro in our society is being kicked back into the field. We see the field bound house negro fighting with the existing field negro. It just is, in 2025 America, color or race is not the reality. The reality is we, as American, are all in the same “new” field.

We currently see no independence. All our rights are being mowed over in our new field of no dreams. Our masters, the elected, have taken all our earnings for their own. They continue to live rich on the Hill. They now silence us and whip us into submission. Even if it takes a 302 Warrant, ICE deportation or trumped up charges.

Americans must fight back. We must force term limits to be put into place at every government level. We need to rethink the current numbers of elected officials versus public servants. Our Constitution must be rewritten, for the People versus for the Government Elected.

Here in Pike County, we need to rethink having three county Commissioners. Our township and Borough elected positions must be shrunken. We have too many “chiefs” ruining via ruling us “Indians.” Yes, our Independence 2025, must address a firm reengineering who and how many we elect.

We must reframe our “house” to align to our field, our own field of dreams. We need to kick out “masters.” We must elect “field hands” to help us plant anew a better America for the future, our children.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township