Letter to the Editor: Library actions questioned

The community is very angry with the trustees. Their inability to hire a qualified director and evaluation, documentation of Koehler’s misuse of power, and the lack of accountability towards the public are absolutely mind-boggling.

On Dec. 30, 2025, Koehler cancelled the senior’s yoga class. This class was taught by volunteers. We requested the trustees intervene and resume yoga class. They responded by saying, “We cannot do anything; it is the director’s job.”

The truth is that the trustees have the responsibility to oversee and supervise the director’s work regularly. The Trustees failed to do their job at every step. In the end, of course, taxpayers spent an enormous amount of money to buy out Koehler’ contract.

Koehler is being rewarded for his continuous misuse of power that affected both the library and the seniors in a very negative manner. The trustees also needs to explain the reasoning behind the resounding recommendation regarding Koehler’s director work performance. If he performed so great, then why were trustees forced to buy his contract out to waste taxpayers money!

In addition to the Koehler buyout package, the board of trustees chose to pay the new interim director a salary of $500.00 per day, $85 per extra hour.

The trustees repeatedly wasted tax money buyout two directors less than five years, they don’t admit their mistake, instead, they stay business as usual.



The trustees might react differently if the thousands and thousands of dollars spent was actually coming out of their personal financial accounts!

Olivia Huang

Port Jervis