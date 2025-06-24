Letter to the Editor: Love - 70s style

Last night, a Wednesday in mid-June, I attended a Milford Post 139 American Legion members’ meeting. We opened with a prayer, hand salute and spoke about old and new business. My ears, eyes and old heart alerted when our Post Officers and Executive Board commenced dialog about donations.

Here in a room of veterans, many in their 70s, discussed varied local community groups in need. Food pantry groups, local sports groups, community projects and even restoring a long lived symbol of our area were spoken about. Many of you who know me know my assessments of our elected officials, our very assertive opposing political groups and well, simply too much of our negativity or viewed hate towards each other.

Well, last night at our Milford Post 139 American Legion members meeting, I was shaken anew with love and hope. It was like that helicopter, in our parking lot, took my old and cranky body and airlifted me to a love shack of the 1970s. I was in awe of these individuals who served our country displaying such community love and kindness. The groups being donated to by our Post 139 was diverse, the dollar amounts generous and the dialog around the donations uplifting.

Please readers of this letter - gain some emotional strength knowing a group of 70-year-olds are giving our Milford area some old time 70s-style love. Yes, our members are of all ages, although most of our post officers are in their seventies. Also, please if you are a young, local veteran, please consider joining this Post. I know we all have our daily lives taking us away from our community, yet, please know and respect those who care about our community. Maybe, like me, you will regain your love and respect for your peer here in our Milford Post 139 area.

God bless America and our community.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township