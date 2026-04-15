Letter to the Editor: Needed Today

His corpse was buried seventeen times, prior to his final resting place. He built his Republican Party into a strong national organization. He also rallied northern Democrats to unite and rally for the Union cause. He, Abraham Lincoln, died on April 15 (assassinated on April 14), the day we call Tax Day now.

He was a young Black athlete. In April 15, 1947, he broke the color barrier of American baseball. His first game was with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He, Jackie Robinson, is a role model for modern day Black baseball players.

These two men broke barriers. They united people. They took chances few would have in their day. An April death and an April breakthrough.

We need risk takers. We need rule breakers. Change your and the world’s future. Follow your dreams, yet accept the cost.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township