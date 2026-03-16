Letter to the Editor: Pike Citizen Request Center

The Pike County web site has a menu item labeled “How Do I”, it is on the pull down screen with three bars, right side of the Home Page. On the “How do I” page, it has a place to click for submission of questions or comments. You click on that and enter the magical world of the Citizen Request Center.

The Citizen Request Center seeks your personal data. It also allows you to type in your issue. There is a scroll down on top of this page. This scroll down allows you to choose the county department you seek information from. Yes, you can also reach out to the Commissioners Office.

I have used this county service many times. My experience is that our County Clerk is extremely professional and responsive. Out of politeness, I will refrain from saying any other county office has replied to me, ever. Yet, maybe that is a county glitch.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township