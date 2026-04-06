Letter to the Editor: Pike Phoenix

We struggle and with resilience rise once again. The peaks and valleys of our lives. The fall from economic success or from grace, and then resurrection out of the ashes. We are the Pike Phoenix.

Historically, our citizens faced wars, economic hardships and the ongoing Covid concerns. Politically, our families and friends became divided. Medically, we continue our battle of hospital or not. Academically, we see the flip flopping of school policies and curriculum practices.

The decades, here in Pike, taught me about rural resilience. We see the fighters who do all for their family. They continue to reinvent or pivot to financially survive. We observe how the passionate sustain their voice for change, or just peace in life.

We are the Pike Phoenix. We face our challenges, adjust and rise as high as we can. We know daily obstacles, we just deal with them. Let us keep our courage, passions and eyes on the end game. A good life to and for all.



Kevin Holian

Dingman Township