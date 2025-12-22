Letter to the Editor: Pike Resolutions for 2026

We are off to a new exciting year - our country’s 250 birthday. As Pike County residents and visitors, let us birth several possible resolutions. Environmental influences, including diet and lifestyle, play a huge role in determining our life span. Many of us make unachievable resolutions annually.

For our bodies, we may seek to eat less calories. We can teach ourselves to stop eating prior to feeling full. I, for one, must learn to eat slower and enjoy each morsel. Choosing the best diet for you, as an individual, is a real journey with rewarding discovery.

I have often been told to take a walk. Walking or hiking through our thirteen municipalities is a personal goal. Our Pike is a treasure trove of paths, trails and local shopping laden sidewalks. Moving our legs forward can spirit moving our minds forward too.

Organized religion is no longer part of my life, yet, spiritual thought and searching for purpose is. At 70+, I have learned to socialize with people of all ages. We learn so much from both our younger and more senior friends.

Our country is 250 this year. I hope one day we may live, on average, to 125. Eating well, exercising with purpose and living for others may get us there. Our county has seen much since it was created. As its residents and keepers, we too can survive and thrive by resolving to have self care concurrently with caring for our county community. Bless Pike, America and each of us this 2026 and may America look as beautiful as always as she turns 250.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township