Letter to the Editor: Standing by our star

To the Editor:

Constitutional rights are constantly being exercised in Milford in different forms of public expression. People who lean left occasionally exercise their First Amendment rights by taking to the streets in peaceful protest. On the other half of the spere we have MAGA Man registering people to vote outside the U.S. Post Office where alternate days the spot is used by Jehovah Witnesses. Both have no business on federal property, but nobody complains.

Freedom of speech and freedom of religion are more important than ruffling feathers to make a point. Let’s not forget the “doom & gloom” pickup truck, strategically parked on main Milford roads. Again, perhaps no harm, no foul as this crusader exercises Freedom of Speech and Religion.

However, my message isn’t about any of these, but more about the public’s reception or rejection of these folk or the ideology they represent.

What troubles me is Milford’s holiday decorations and what is missing. Milford during the holidays is decorated in warm lights that appear in the night before you even reach town. What’s missing has been our star. Here is where a citizen decided that the star had religious significance and doesn’t belong on federal land. I’m not religious, but I certainly believe in the Christmas message.

With all that happens around our town 12 months a year, why did someone decide to “take a stand” and have it removed? Sure, it’s been moved, but it’s not where ALL can enjoy the spirit of the season it brings. Where Milford gives one multiple opportunities to take a stand, whether religious or political, what possess a person to go after a symbol that brings hope and joy to a community? This is where that person decides to take a stand? I hope he at least gave Bob Cratchit Christmas Eve off to be with his family.

Maybe we all should get together next Christmas and sing carols outside Ebenezer’s house, if he even lives here anymore.

John M. Grohl

Milford