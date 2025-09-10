Letter to the Editor: Support the Lions Club

To the Editor:

The Milford Lions Club seeks your support. This organization has had a presence in the town of Milford for 80 years, quietly living up to its motto, “We Serve.”

The club assists local residents who need help paying for eye exams and glasses, and also collects used eye glasses to be distributed across the globe through Lions International. The club offers scholarships to graduating seniors of Delaware Valley High School, and members place American flags along Broad and Harford Streets on national holidays. For the roughly 70 years that the star and cross decorated the Knob, club members maintained it. Probably their most visible effort is in hanging festive white lights through the trees to brighten Broad and Harford Streets through the month of December.

There are several ways that the people of Milford and the surrounding area can help support the work of this organization. The first is by joining us! Anyone with a love for their community and an interest in serving others can contact member Bob Phillips for more information by calling (914) 850-4243. The club also invites prospective new members to come to any monthly meeting to learn more. Meetings are held the first Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. in the Milford Community House.

Finally, the club is in need of funds to help purchase new strands of lights that will adorn the trees in Milford starting in November. Donations can be made to the Milford Lions Club - c/o Jan Berthiaume, 173 Crocus Lane, Milford, Pa. 18337.

The Milford Lions Club is part of Lions International, whose mission is to empower Lions clubs, volunteers and partners to improve health and wellbeing, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian service and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding.

Thank you to everyone whose support has helped us to continue to serve our town.

Maria Farrell

Vice President - Milford Lions Club