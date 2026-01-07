Letter to the Editor: The Milford Star and Pike County

To the Editor:

I have written over thirty letters to our Pike County Courier Editor. A primary focus has been community, improvement suggestions and the health of our County.

Pike is a rural community in need. The “celestial star” in a rural context can refer to the actual stars in the dark night sky that have guided humanity for millennia, or the culturally significant, man-made decorative stars that symbolize core values of rural life like luck, family, and protection.

Pike is about family and protection. Our Milford Star, in my mind and heart, symbolizes family and overall a shining protector than a religious symbol. “Barn stars” or “Pennsylvania stars” (a type of hex sign), are widely believed to bring good luck, prosperity, and protection from evil spirits or misfortune. Believe me, our Pike has seen its fair share of evil spirits.

Our County leaders, one of whom supposedly has authored history books, and community advocates knowledgeable of our area should pursue our Milford Star as our Celestial Star. Our federal government should respect our rural Pike history. I thought our county had a rich Dutch history also. Our county was or is agricultural, where our barns were adorned with hex signed stars.

Please wake up, look up, and get our Celestial Star returned. Keep religion to our clergy. Keep luck, family and protection to us, the citizenry and taxpayers of Milford and Pike. Lead please versus being submissive.

Kevin Holian

Dingman Township