Opinion: All Pennsylvanians must confront human trafficking

During my time as Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, I have quickly come to realize that the problem of human traﬃcking is far more serious in Pennsylvania than many of us (may) want to recognize. Victims and survivors include every demographic. They are men and women, adults and children, U.S. citizens and foreign nationals. They are abused and exploited along our highways and interstates, in our communities and, sadly in many cases, in homes among us. They are victims of sex crimes or are forced into slave labor — acts that degrade the sacred dignity of their humanity. As Pope Leo noted: “...no one is exempted from striving to ensure respect for the dignity of every person, especially the most frail and vulnerable, ... citizens and immigrants alike (Audience to Members of the Diplomatic Corps Accredited to the Holy See, May 16, 2025).”

Certainly, human trafficking aﬄicts humanity throughout America and the world, and it must take on a greater concern for us here in Pennsylvania. In just the Harrisburg Diocesan territory alone, law enforcement and local organizations, namely the YWCA of Greater Harrisburg and Greenlight Operation, have identified the existence of human traﬃcking networks along the main corridors of travel.

Sadly, these crimes against humanity extend to the corners of our Commonwealth, according to the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts. Counties in the top 10 can be found in the southeast (Philadelphia, Montgomery, Berks, Delaware and Chester), southcentral (Lancaster, Dauphin, York), Lehigh Valley (Monroe) and southwest (Blair). The National Human Trafficking Hotline, when analyzing data speciﬁc to Pennsylvania, found that while many cases do occur in the dark margins of society, most take place in residential homes where humans are trafficked for sex crimes. Victims are sold through online advertisements and exploited through locally generated pornography. Unfortunately, we know the numbers are even worse because many (most) cases go unreported.

Long thought to be a past relic of human abuse, victims still suffer from the exploitation of indentured servitude. This occurs when immigrants come to this country through legal means and then, tragically become entrapped by unfair and immoral labor practices. The cycle is brutal and endless. Many work long days, do excruciating work, and are unable to pay their debts because they are paid inhuman wages. While living in squalor, they still send some of their meager pay back to loved ones in their home country. Make no mistake, though we may not see shackles, this is slavery in our contemporary world.

If this sounds like a bleak assessment, it is. As a society, we must remove the blinders from our eyes and educate ourselves about this scourge. We can no longer be complacent through denial. There is no one ﬁx to this problem. It will take all of us.

Each of us can start by becoming more vigilant. The U.S. Department of Labor provides some clear warning signs if a person is a victim of trafficking. These include instances where several people are living in a severely cramped space; appear malnourished; wear clothing that is not proper (appropriate/correct) for current weather conditions; have branding tattoos (such as a crown or a man’s name tattooed on a woman); show signs of physical abuse; and exhibit overly submissive behavior.

When encountering someone who you may suspect is a victim, take notice if the person is not allowed to speak with you alone, or if they give answers that appear rehearsed. While this does not exhaust the list, and not every person will be easily categorized, such indicators help us remain alert to the needs of those around us, especially when they are not able to speak up for themselves.

If you suspect someone is being trafficked or enslaved and danger is imminent, call 911, especially when it involves a child. An adult victim may decline help because they are scared or lack trust in society. In these situations, show them care and compassion. If possible, help them with basic needs in hopes they understand that you can be trusted. You can also provide them a toll-free number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline — 1-888-373-7888 — which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and available in more than 200 languages.

Help is also available in Pennsylvania. The attorney general has formed a statewide human trafficking section and can be contacted at 717-787-3391. The Pennsylvania State Police Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-292-1919 or by email at tips@pa.gov. Social and legal services for victims and survivors are available through the Pennsylvania Office of Victims Services. In every case, all contact is strictly confidential.

Our nation and our commonwealth, built upon the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, continues to bear the responsibility to safeguard those principles. We, as pilgrims of hope and as citizens of this land, recognize that upholding such principles falls upon our shoulders as we seek to put our faith into action and work together to set these captives free.

Bishop Timothy C. Senior

Chair of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference